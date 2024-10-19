Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

