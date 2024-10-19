Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.88% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $198,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VONG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. 1,429,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

