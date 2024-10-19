Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $97.52 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

