Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,665,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

