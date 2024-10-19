Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $125,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $82.53 during trading on Friday. 7,867,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,227. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

