Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,341,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

