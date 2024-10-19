Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.