Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,856,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,458 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $837,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795,987 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,257. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.