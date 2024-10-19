Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.80 and last traded at C$44.68. 10,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 20,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.57.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.36.
