Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Stock Position Increased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,012,000 after buying an additional 336,623 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCEB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.80. 72,385 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

