Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.0% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $61,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.97 and its 200-day moving average is $186.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

