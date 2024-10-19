VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter.

PFXF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,708. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

