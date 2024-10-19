VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $830,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

About VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.