V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $415.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

