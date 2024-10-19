V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,626,000 after buying an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

