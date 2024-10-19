V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 31.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $194.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $195.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

