V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

