V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.41.

MAR opened at $265.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

