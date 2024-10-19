V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

