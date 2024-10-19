V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 435 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,120 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.16.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $151.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $152.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.72, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

