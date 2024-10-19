USDX [Kava] Hits 1-Day Volume of $259,052.85 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $70.69 million and $259,052.85 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,468.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00535727 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00027887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00074742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.63513746 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $258,575.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

