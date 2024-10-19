Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.52. Approximately 3,118,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,686,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Upstart Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,797,791.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 878,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,156,676.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,797,791.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,959 shares of company stock worth $13,641,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 349.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 147,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 442.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

