UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.58.

NYSE:UNH opened at $569.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.63. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 128.4% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

