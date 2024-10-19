United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.22. 124,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 163,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 597,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

