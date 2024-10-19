United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.43 and last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 3522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

United States Cellular Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.96 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 22.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,480,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

