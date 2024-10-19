United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Sells $200,005.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,617.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Danielle Benedict also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $299,706.56.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 2.4 %

UNFI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 599,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

