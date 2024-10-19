United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $85.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UAL opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.