United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

