UBS Group Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $39.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after buying an additional 1,847,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $21,274,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,669.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 603,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

