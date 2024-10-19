Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.41 and last traded at $79.92. 8,708,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 17,971,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

