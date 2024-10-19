Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $757.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.63. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,764.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.