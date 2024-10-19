Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $34.31. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
