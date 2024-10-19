TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.