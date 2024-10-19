Trust Point Inc. Sells 83 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $453.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $455.52.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

