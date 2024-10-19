Trust Point Inc. Increases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH opened at $115.31 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

