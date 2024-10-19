Trust Point Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 78.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 665,208 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 66.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,937,000 after acquiring an additional 442,051 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 352,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 206.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 199,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 100.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 189,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.91. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $65.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

