Trust Point Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $757,214. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

