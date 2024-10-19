Trust Point Inc. Has $511,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 763.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter.

USPH opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

