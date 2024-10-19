Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 497.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 91,540 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

