Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 21,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

