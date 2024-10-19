Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 76 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $3,956,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $90,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $160.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Company Profile



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

