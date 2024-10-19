Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 408 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.