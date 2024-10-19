Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,925 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,146 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in eBay by 65.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in eBay by 40.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

