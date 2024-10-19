Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,788 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.