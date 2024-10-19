Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,065 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

