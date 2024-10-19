Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in Boeing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 14.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

