Trust Co. of Vermont Has $488,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,681,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 38.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,985 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $29,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sealed Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,475,000 after purchasing an additional 479,675 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.