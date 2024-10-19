Trust Co. of Vermont Has $407,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.73.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $272.92 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $281.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.85.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.