Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

