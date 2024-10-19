Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $144.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $132.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.